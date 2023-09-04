Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) by analysts is $8.00, which is $5.91 above the current market price. The public float for BOXL is 9.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of BOXL was 48.31K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BOXL) stock’s latest price update

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.30 compared to its previous closing price of 2.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-03 that While some publicly traded enterprises left no doubt as to their trajectory, a few others are just now benefiting from a late summer stock surge. Better late than never, though.

BOXL’s Market Performance

BOXL’s stock has risen by 5.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.33% and a quarterly drop of -14.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.06% for Boxlight Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.24% for BOXL’s stock, with a -27.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BOXL Trading at -5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares sank -8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOXL rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.09. In addition, Boxlight Corporation saw -15.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOXL starting from Pope Michael Ross, who sale 171 shares at the price of $2.42 back on Jul 14. After this action, Pope Michael Ross now owns 201,446 shares of Boxlight Corporation, valued at $415 using the latest closing price.

Marklew Shaun, the Chief Technology Officer of Boxlight Corporation, sale 735 shares at $2.22 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Marklew Shaun is holding 17,648 shares at $1,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.37 for the present operating margin

+25.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boxlight Corporation stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at 2.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.99. Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Boxlight Corporation (BOXL), the company’s capital structure generated 60.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.86. Total debt to assets is 24.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.