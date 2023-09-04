BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) has surged by 1.38 when compared to previous closing price of 12.34, but the company has seen a 2.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that TCPC, PAG, KOF, TDG and ZWS have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on September 1, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) is above average at 41.42x. The 36-month beta value for TCPC is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TCPC is $13.11, which is $0.6 above than the current price. The public float for TCPC is 57.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume of TCPC on September 04, 2023 was 230.35K shares.

TCPC’s Market Performance

The stock of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) has seen a 2.96% increase in the past week, with a 1.62% rise in the past month, and a 16.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for TCPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.08% for TCPC’s stock, with a 6.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCPC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for TCPC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for TCPC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $14.50 based on the research report published on March 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TCPC Trading at 6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares sank -2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCPC rose by +2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.36. In addition, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. saw -3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.51 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. stands at -5.67. The total capital return value is set at 1.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.52. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), the company’s capital structure generated 126.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.83. Total debt to assets is 54.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.