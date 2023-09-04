BioNTech SE (BNTX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BNTX is 0.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BNTX is $142.47, which is $39.89 above the current price. The public float for BNTX is 214.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BNTX on September 04, 2023 was 699.16K shares.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX)’s stock price has soared by 0.68 in relation to previous closing price of 120.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-01 that BioNTech’s Q2 2023 revenues significantly decreased due to declining COVID-19 vaccine sales, but the company holds $15.3B in cash reserves. The company’s pipeline includes COVID-19 vaccine developments and promising oncology initiatives. The emergence of new COVID-19 variants highlights the potential for ongoing vaccine demand, but public trust and acceptance are crucial.

BNTX’s Market Performance

BNTX’s stock has risen by 3.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.16% and a quarterly rise of 12.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.72% for BioNTech SE The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.72% for BNTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNTX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BNTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNTX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $124 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BNTX Trading at 11.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +14.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTX rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.79. In addition, BioNTech SE saw -18.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+87.78 for the present operating margin

+99.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioNTech SE stands at +54.50. The total capital return value is set at 89.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 56.16. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 19.40 for asset returns.

Based on BioNTech SE (BNTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.05. Total debt to assets is 0.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioNTech SE (BNTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.