Bionomics Limited (BNOX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.44 in comparison to its previous close of 1.80, however, the company has experienced a 28.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that Bionomics (BNOX) gains as it provides updates on further development of its lead pipeline candidate, BNC210, developed for post-traumatic stress disorder and social anxiety disorder.

Is It Worth Investing in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BNOX is also noteworthy at 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BNOX is $6.50, which is $5.03 above than the current price. The public float for BNOX is 8.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. The average trading volume of BNOX on September 04, 2023 was 178.80K shares.

BNOX’s Market Performance

BNOX stock saw an increase of 28.76% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.68% and a quarterly increase of -10.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.36% for Bionomics Limited (BNOX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.86% for BNOX’s stock, with a -43.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNOX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BNOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNOX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $54 based on the research report published on January 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BNOX Trading at 1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.88%, as shares surge +33.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNOX rose by +28.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5299. In addition, Bionomics Limited saw -57.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10292.00 for the present operating margin

-320.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bionomics Limited stands at -8253.62. The total capital return value is set at -51.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.16.

Based on Bionomics Limited (BNOX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.20. Total debt to assets is 1.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -68.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Bionomics Limited (BNOX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.