Beneficient (BENF) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Beneficient (BENF) has gone up by 40.65% for the week, with a 47.55% rise in the past month and a -72.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.83% for BENF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.83% for BENF’s stock, with a -62.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) Right Now?

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BENF is at -0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BENF is 66.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.10% of that float. The average trading volume for BENF on September 04, 2023 was 328.44K shares.

BENF) stock’s latest price update

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.90 in comparison to its previous close of 2.69, however, the company has experienced a 40.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-08-03 that The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

BENF Trading at 24.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BENF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.43%, as shares surge +55.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BENF rose by +40.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Beneficient saw -70.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BENF

The total capital return value is set at -0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beneficient (BENF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.