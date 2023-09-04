Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) by analysts is $21.36, which is $3.49 above the current market price. The public float for BLCO is 38.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.93% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of BLCO was 469.64K shares.

BLCO) stock’s latest price update

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE: BLCO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 17.93. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-02 that Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.29 per share a year ago.

BLCO’s Market Performance

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) has experienced a -0.66% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.88% drop in the past month, and a -1.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for BLCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.87% for BLCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BLCO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BLCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $20 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLCO Trading at -7.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLCO fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.64. In addition, Bausch + Lomb Corporation saw 15.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLCO

Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.