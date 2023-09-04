Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, BLZE stock has gone up by 31.46%, with a monthly gain of 21.81% and a quarterly surge of 47.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.84% for Backblaze Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.54% for BLZE’s stock, with a 24.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BLZE is also noteworthy at 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BLZE is $10.67, which is $4.28 above than the current price. The public float for BLZE is 28.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume of BLZE on September 04, 2023 was 178.35K shares.

BLZE) stock’s latest price update

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.68 in relation to its previous close of 5.86. However, the company has experienced a 31.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26. This compares to loss of $0.23 per share a year ago.

BLZE Trading at 29.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.23%, as shares surge +23.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLZE rose by +31.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.86. In addition, Backblaze Inc. saw 2.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLZE starting from TMT INVESTMENTS PLC, who sale 1,300 shares at the price of $5.98 back on Aug 31. After this action, TMT INVESTMENTS PLC now owns 3,641,788 shares of Backblaze Inc., valued at $7,774 using the latest closing price.

TMT INVESTMENTS PLC, the 10% Owner of Backblaze Inc., sale 10,588 shares at $5.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that TMT INVESTMENTS PLC is holding 3,643,088 shares at $62,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.38 for the present operating margin

+51.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Backblaze Inc. stands at -60.36. The total capital return value is set at -39.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.26. Equity return is now at value -90.40, with -40.00 for asset returns.

Based on Backblaze Inc. (BLZE), the company’s capital structure generated 68.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.62. Total debt to assets is 30.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.