Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX)'s stock price has plunge by 2.41relation to previous closing price of 43.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.18% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) Right Now?

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AX is at 1.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AX is $56.83, which is $12.7 above the current market price. The public float for AX is 53.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.45% of that float. The average trading volume for AX on September 04, 2023 was 436.64K shares.

AX’s Market Performance

AX stock saw a decrease of 6.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.88% and a quarterly a decrease of 6.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for Axos Financial Inc. (AX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.93% for AX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $55 based on the research report published on February 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AX Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AX rose by +6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.38. In addition, Axos Financial Inc. saw 15.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AX starting from Garrabrants Gregory, who sale 48,356 shares at the price of $45.60 back on Aug 04. After this action, Garrabrants Gregory now owns 1,387,623 shares of Axos Financial Inc., valued at $2,205,034 using the latest closing price.

Garrabrants Gregory, the President and CEO of Axos Financial Inc., sale 85,312 shares at $45.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Garrabrants Gregory is holding 1,435,979 shares at $3,869,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Axos Financial Inc. stands at +24.04. The total capital return value is set at 16.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.32. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Axos Financial Inc. (AX), the company’s capital structure generated 31.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.19. Total debt to assets is 3.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axos Financial Inc. (AX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.