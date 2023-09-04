Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s (ACLS) Stock: A 11.18% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) has gone up by 14.45% for the week, with a 3.37% rise in the past month and a 18.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.41% for ACLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.18% for ACLS’s stock, with a 45.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) Right Now?

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACLS is 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACLS is $213.75, which is $20.85 above the current price. The public float for ACLS is 32.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACLS on September 04, 2023 was 517.41K shares.

ACLS) stock’s latest price update

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.39relation to previous closing price of 192.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.45% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Axcelis (ACLS) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACLS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ACLS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ACLS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $175 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACLS Trading at 8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +9.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLS rose by +14.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.37. In addition, Axcelis Technologies Inc. saw 143.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLS starting from Lawson Douglas A., who sale 375 shares at the price of $177.45 back on Aug 07. After this action, Lawson Douglas A. now owns 18,342 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc., valued at $66,544 using the latest closing price.

PUMA MARY G, the Executive Chairperson of Axcelis Technologies Inc., sale 11,800 shares at $181.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that PUMA MARY G is holding 263,058 shares at $2,145,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.08 for the present operating margin

+43.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axcelis Technologies Inc. stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 32.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.97. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 20.00 for asset returns.

Based on Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.09. Total debt to assets is 5.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.