Avient Corporation’s (AVNT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Avient Corporation (AVNT) has gone up by 7.26% for the week, with a 3.11% rise in the past month and a 2.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.06% for AVNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.69% for AVNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) Right Now?

The public float for AVNT is 89.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVNT on September 04, 2023 was 501.94K shares.

AVNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) has jumped by 0.92 compared to previous close of 40.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-18 that Avient (AVNT) pays off $100 million in existing term loans, bringing the total outstanding balance to $732 million.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVNT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AVNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVNT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $50 based on the research report published on February 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVNT Trading at 2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVNT rose by +7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.36. In addition, Avient Corporation saw 19.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AVNT

Equity return is now at value 26.40, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Avient Corporation (AVNT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.