Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) by analysts is $27.30, which is $0.35 above the current market price. The public float for AVID is 40.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.43% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of AVID was 642.22K shares.

AVID) stock’s latest price update

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID)’s stock price has plunge by 0.08relation to previous closing price of 26.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.08% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Avid Technology (AVID) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago.

AVID’s Market Performance

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) has experienced a 0.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.34% drop in the past month, and a 11.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for AVID. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.09% for AVID’s stock, with a -2.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVID stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AVID by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVID in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $45 based on the research report published on March 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVID Trading at 3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.28%, as shares sank -2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVID rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.67. In addition, Avid Technology Inc. saw 0.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVID starting from Gayron Kenneth L, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $30.49 back on Mar 06. After this action, Gayron Kenneth L now owns 311,865 shares of Avid Technology Inc., valued at $45,735 using the latest closing price.

CLAMAN TIMOTHY, the SVP & GM Video & Media of Avid Technology Inc., sale 4,462 shares at $27.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that CLAMAN TIMOTHY is holding 89,240 shares at $121,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.36 for the present operating margin

+63.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avid Technology Inc. stands at +13.23. The total capital return value is set at 67.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 81.78. Equity return is now at value -26.00, with 11.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.