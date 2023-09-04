Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AUTL is 1.48.

The public float for AUTL is 159.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUTL on September 04, 2023 was 505.09K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AUTL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) has surged by 4.05 when compared to previous closing price of 3.21, but the company has seen a 4.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-06 that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Dr. Christian Itin – CEO Dr. Lucinda Crabtree – CFO Rob Dolski – incoming CFO Julia Wilson – IR Conference Call Participants Matt Phipps – William Blair Asthika Goonewardene – Truist Financial Kelly Shi – Jefferies Noah Burhance – J.P. Morgan Operator Hello, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Autolus Therapeutics Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference.

AUTL’s Market Performance

AUTL’s stock has risen by 4.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.33% and a quarterly rise of 15.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.98% for Autolus Therapeutics plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.13% for AUTL’s stock, with a 43.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUTL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AUTL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AUTL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on March 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AUTL Trading at 18.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares surge +10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUTL rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, Autolus Therapeutics plc saw 75.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUTL

Equity return is now at value -64.90, with -37.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.