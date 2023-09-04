Assessing the Risk and Potential of Tango Therapeutics Inc.’s (TNGX) Stock

The stock of Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) has seen a 0.99% increase in the past week, with a 111.21% gain in the past month, and a 124.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.58% for TNGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.47% for TNGX stock, with a simple moving average of 37.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TNGX is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TNGX is $17.60, which is $9.67 above the current market price. The public float for TNGX is 87.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.21% of that float. The average trading volume for TNGX on September 04, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

TNGX) stock’s latest price update

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX)’s stock price has increased by 10.32 compared to its previous closing price of 6.49. However, the company has seen a 0.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-17 that Tango Therapeutics just beefed up its cash reserves with a private stock sale. Tango’s pipeline has a few early-stage programs that may become promising.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNGX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TNGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNGX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on October 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TNGX Trading at 55.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares surge +110.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNGX rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.73. In addition, Tango Therapeutics Inc. saw -1.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNGX starting from Boxer Capital, LLC, who purchase 475,000 shares at the price of $5.15 back on Aug 11. After this action, Boxer Capital, LLC now owns 743,542 shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,446,250 using the latest closing price.

Boxer Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Tango Therapeutics Inc., purchase 70,000 shares at $4.65 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Boxer Capital, LLC is holding 7,123,642 shares at $325,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-446.79 for the present operating margin

+83.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tango Therapeutics Inc. stands at -435.14. The total capital return value is set at -34.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.15. Equity return is now at value -44.40, with -25.40 for asset returns.

Based on Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX), the company’s capital structure generated 16.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.15. Total debt to assets is 9.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.