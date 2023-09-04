Assessing the Risk and Potential of Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s (BRKL) Stock

The stock of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) has seen a 4.23% increase in the past week, with a -8.63% drop in the past month, and a 10.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for BRKL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.22% for BRKL stock, with a simple moving average of -11.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) Right Now?

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BRKL is at 0.72.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BRKL is $12.17, which is $2.32 above the current market price. The public float for BRKL is 85.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.84% of that float. The average trading volume for BRKL on September 04, 2023 was 522.22K shares.

BRKL) stock’s latest price update

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL)’s stock price has increased by 2.93 compared to its previous closing price of 9.57. However, the company has seen a 4.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-26 that Brookline Bancorp has experienced a significant decline in its stock performance, down 28% YTD and 31% over the past year. The stock has shown a lack of significant growth over the past decade, with its price ending at a similar level to where it started 10 years ago. However, there was a positive rebound in Brookline’s stock leading up to the start of 2022, following a low point in late 2020/early 2021.

BRKL Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRKL rose by +4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.93. In addition, Brookline Bancorp Inc. saw -30.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRKL starting from Goldrick Michael P, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $8.71 back on Jun 06. After this action, Goldrick Michael P now owns 14,152 shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc., valued at $43,550 using the latest closing price.

Fess Darryl J., the CEO, Brookline Bank of Brookline Bancorp Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $8.43 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Fess Darryl J. is holding 65,500 shares at $42,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brookline Bancorp Inc. stands at +29.66. The total capital return value is set at 7.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.96. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL), the company’s capital structure generated 146.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.41. Total debt to assets is 15.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.