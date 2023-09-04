Ashland Inc. (ASH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.91x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.98.

The public float for ASH is 51.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. On September 04, 2023, the average trading volume of ASH was 517.23K shares.

ASH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has increased by 0.22 when compared to last closing price of 86.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that AFCG, ASH and BHLB have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on August 24, 2023.

ASH’s Market Performance

Ashland Inc. (ASH) has seen a 2.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.50% decline in the past month and a -2.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for ASH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.56% for ASH stock, with a simple moving average of -11.38% for the last 200 days.

ASH Trading at -1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASH rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.07. In addition, Ashland Inc. saw -19.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASH

Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ashland Inc. (ASH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.