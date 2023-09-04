ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) is above average at 15.03x. The 36-month beta value for ARCB is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARCB is $135.45, which is $25.06 above than the current price. The public float for ARCB is 23.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.96% of that float. The average trading volume of ARCB on September 04, 2023 was 407.13K shares.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB)’s stock price has plunge by 4.55relation to previous closing price of 105.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.33% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-08-29 that Judy McReynolds, ArcBest CEO, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the state of freight and supply chain, impact on the broader economy, union contract negotiations, and more.

ARCB’s Market Performance

ARCB’s stock has risen by 6.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.27% and a quarterly rise of 26.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.50% for ArcBest Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.37% for ARCB stock, with a simple moving average of 20.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCB stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ARCB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARCB in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $132 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARCB Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCB rose by +6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.53. In addition, ArcBest Corporation saw 57.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCB starting from Anderson Dennis L II, who sale 1,962 shares at the price of $104.74 back on Aug 23. After this action, Anderson Dennis L II now owns 29,130 shares of ArcBest Corporation, valued at $205,507 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Dennis L II, the Chief Strategy Officer of ArcBest Corporation, sale 5,379 shares at $107.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Anderson Dennis L II is holding 31,092 shares at $577,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.60 for the present operating margin

+10.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ArcBest Corporation stands at +5.60. The total capital return value is set at 28.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.17. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on ArcBest Corporation (ARCB), the company’s capital structure generated 38.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.59. Total debt to assets is 17.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.96 and the total asset turnover is 2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In summary, ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.