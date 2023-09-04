Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APGE)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.72 in comparison to its previous close of 22.94, however, the company has experienced a 4.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-22 that Review of Apogee Therapeutics’ safety and pharmacokinetic data from phase 1 study using APG777 in healthy volunteers expected in mid-2024. Pending positive phase 1 safety and pharmacokinetic data using APG777, the initiation of a 16-week phase 2 study in atopic dermatitis patients is expected in 2024. The global atopic dermatitis market size is projected to reach $22.6 billion by 2031.

Is It Worth Investing in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APGE) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) is $33.00, which is $8.29 above the current market price. The public float for APGE is 37.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APGE on September 04, 2023 was 328.90K shares.

APGE’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.30% for APGE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.70% for APGE’s stock, with a 12.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APGE stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for APGE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APGE in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $40 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APGE Trading at 12.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +19.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APGE rose by +4.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.14. In addition, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. saw 16.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APGE starting from Fairmount Funds Management LLC, who purchase 2,941,176 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Jul 13. After this action, Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,992,734 shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc., valued at $49,999,992 using the latest closing price.

Shah Nimish P, the Director of Apogee Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,750,000 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Shah Nimish P is holding 1,750,000 shares at $29,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.