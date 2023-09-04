ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.05 in comparison to its previous close of 318.87, however, the company has experienced a 4.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-24 that PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS), announced today that Nicole Anasenes, chief financial officer and senior vice president of finance, will participate in a moderated discussion at Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 11:15 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast and archive replay of the event will be available at: https://investors.ansys.com/events-presentations/events / Forward-Looking Statements Statements made live and on the webcast are as of the date of the moderated discussion and Ansys does not assume any obligation to update any statements made live or on the archived webcast.

Is It Worth Investing in ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) Right Now?

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ANSS is 86.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANSS on September 04, 2023 was 468.50K shares.

ANSS’s Market Performance

The stock of ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) has seen a 4.64% increase in the past week, with a 4.44% rise in the past month, and a -1.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for ANSS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.55% for ANSS’s stock, with a 8.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANSS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ANSS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANSS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $295 based on the research report published on December 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ANSS Trading at -0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANSS rose by +4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $302.98. In addition, ANSYS Inc. saw 32.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANSS starting from Dorchak Glenda, who sale 200 shares at the price of $298.99 back on Aug 14. After this action, Dorchak Glenda now owns 3,621 shares of ANSYS Inc., valued at $59,798 using the latest closing price.

Gopal Ajei, the President and CEO of ANSYS Inc., sale 11,087 shares at $350.19 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Gopal Ajei is holding 213,977 shares at $3,882,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANSS

Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.