Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX)

The 36-month beta value for VCNX is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VCNX is $7.00, The public float for VCNX is 61.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume of VCNX on September 04, 2023 was 162.02K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VCNX) stock’s latest price update

Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX)’s stock price has soared by 8.47 in relation to previous closing price of 0.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-04-06 that Fintel reports that Fcmi Parent has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.49MM shares of Vaccinex Inc (VCNX).

VCNX’s Market Performance

VCNX’s stock has risen by 1.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.10% and a quarterly drop of -47.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.80% for Vaccinex Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.43% for VCNX’s stock, with a -50.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VCNX Trading at -23.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.54%, as shares sank -19.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCNX rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2302. In addition, Vaccinex Inc. saw -65.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VCNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7238.55 for the present operating margin

+24.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vaccinex Inc. stands at -7205.45. The total capital return value is set at -295.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -304.21. Equity return is now at value -648.30, with -355.90 for asset returns.

Based on Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX), the company’s capital structure generated 9.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.54. Total debt to assets is 6.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

In summary, Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.