Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of StepStone Group LP (STEP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ: STEP) is above average at 158.10x. The 36-month beta value for STEP is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for STEP is $30.00, which is -$1.23 below than the current price. The public float for STEP is 50.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.99% of that float. The average trading volume of STEP on September 04, 2023 was 277.55K shares.

STEP) stock’s latest price update

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ: STEP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 30.87. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-29 that NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) today announced that Scott Hart, CEO, and Mike McCabe, Head of Strategy, are scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 2:45 pm ET. A live webcast and replay will be accessible through the StepStone website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

STEP’s Market Performance

StepStone Group LP (STEP) has seen a 5.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.79% gain in the past month and a 32.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for STEP.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.32% for STEP’s stock, with a 18.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STEP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for STEP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STEP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $42 based on the research report published on September 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

STEP Trading at 12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STEP rose by +5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.62. In addition, StepStone Group LP saw 23.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STEP starting from McCabe Michael I, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $23.56 back on Jun 05. After this action, McCabe Michael I now owns 181,357 shares of StepStone Group LP, valued at $589,000 using the latest closing price.

McCabe Michael I, the Head of Strategy of StepStone Group LP, purchase 37,000 shares at $23.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that McCabe Michael I is holding 156,357 shares at $872,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STEP

The total capital return value is set at -1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.92. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on StepStone Group LP (STEP), the company’s capital structure generated 28.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.15. Total debt to assets is 6.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.68 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

Conclusion

In summary, StepStone Group LP (STEP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.