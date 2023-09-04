Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

The 36-month beta value for OUST is also noteworthy at 2.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OUST is $9.86, which is $4.29 above than the current price. The public float for OUST is 32.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.85% of that float. The average trading volume of OUST on September 04, 2023 was 920.93K shares.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 5.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. New York Post reported 2023-08-23 that Thompson is one of several candidates that are in the running to take the helm at CNN, according to the news site Semafor.

OUST’s Market Performance

Ouster Inc. (OUST) has seen a -3.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.13% decline in the past month and a -16.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.84% for OUST.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.70% for OUST’s stock, with a -33.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OUST Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares surge +0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST fell by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.85. In addition, Ouster Inc. saw -35.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from WEINSWIG MARK, who sale 504 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Aug 29. After this action, WEINSWIG MARK now owns 179,859 shares of Ouster Inc., valued at $2,822 using the latest closing price.

BOULET VIRGINIA, the Director of Ouster Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $5.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that BOULET VIRGINIA is holding 143,089 shares at $230,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-354.44 for the present operating margin

+26.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ouster Inc. stands at -337.71. The total capital return value is set at -57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.26. Equity return is now at value -165.00, with -112.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ouster Inc. (OUST), the company’s capital structure generated 32.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.67. Total debt to assets is 21.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Ouster Inc. (OUST) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.