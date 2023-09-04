Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Monro Inc. (MNRO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Monro Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) is above average at 31.06x. The 36-month beta value for MNRO is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MNRO is $37.50, which is $3.92 above than the current price. The public float for MNRO is 30.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.46% of that float. The average trading volume of MNRO on September 04, 2023 was 380.78K shares.

The stock of Monro Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) has increased by 2.57 when compared to last closing price of 32.74.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-26 that Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.42 per share a year ago.

MNRO’s Market Performance

Monro Inc. (MNRO) has experienced a 0.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.95% drop in the past month, and a -20.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for MNRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.68% for MNRO’s stock, with a -25.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MNRO Trading at -9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNRO rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.07. In addition, Monro Inc. saw -25.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNRO starting from Broderick Michael T, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $35.03 back on Aug 02. After this action, Broderick Michael T now owns 85,487 shares of Monro Inc., valued at $350,260 using the latest closing price.

Auerbach John L, the Director of Monro Inc., sale 2,195 shares at $47.47 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Auerbach John L is holding 8,041 shares at $104,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNRO

Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Monro Inc. (MNRO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.