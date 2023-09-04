Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA)

The 36-month beta value for MDNA is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MDNA is $3.51, The public float for MDNA is 53.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. The average trading volume of MDNA on September 04, 2023 was 191.01K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MDNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) has decreased by -0.03 when compared to last closing price of 0.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-04-18 that TORONTO and HOUSTON, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immunotherapy company, today announced that Dr. Fahar Merchant, President and CEO of Medicenna, will participate in a fireside chat and management will participate in one-on-one meetings at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which is scheduled to take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto from April 25-26, 2023.

MDNA’s Market Performance

MDNA’s stock has fallen by -2.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.30% and a quarterly drop of -38.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.65% for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.40% for MDNA’s stock, with a -33.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDNA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MDNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDNA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $12 based on the research report published on December 18, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MDNA Trading at -15.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.88%, as shares sank -11.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDNA fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3927. In addition, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. saw -19.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDNA

The total capital return value is set at -64.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.94. Equity return is now at value -28.40, with -23.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.