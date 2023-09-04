Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) is above average at 1562.50x. The 36-month beta value for CDMO is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CDMO is $19.75, which is $7.25 above than the current price. The public float for CDMO is 62.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.13% of that float. The average trading volume of CDMO on September 04, 2023 was 577.70K shares.

CDMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) has jumped by 5.93 compared to previous close of 11.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 on September 7, 2023, after market close and will host a webcast at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time). Members of Avid’s senior management will discuss financial results for the first quarter and review recent corporate developments.

CDMO’s Market Performance

CDMO’s stock has risen by 3.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.54% and a quarterly drop of -21.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for Avid Bioservices Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.95% for CDMO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDMO stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CDMO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CDMO in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on March 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDMO Trading at -2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDMO rose by +3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.27. In addition, Avid Bioservices Inc. saw -9.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDMO starting from Green Nicholas Stewart, who sale 19,519 shares at the price of $12.99 back on Jul 31. After this action, Green Nicholas Stewart now owns 145,844 shares of Avid Bioservices Inc., valued at $253,552 using the latest closing price.

Richieri Richard A., the Chief Operations Officer of Avid Bioservices Inc., sale 2,734 shares at $13.40 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Richieri Richard A. is holding 4,035 shares at $36,636 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.48 for the present operating margin

+21.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avid Bioservices Inc. stands at +0.38. The total capital return value is set at 1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.15. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO), the company’s capital structure generated 100.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 39.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.