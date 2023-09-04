Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA)

The 36-month beta value for RKDA is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RKDA is $15.00, which is $11.04 above than the current price. The public float for RKDA is 1.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. The average trading volume of RKDA on September 04, 2023 was 35.58K shares.

RKDA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) has increased by 13.14 when compared to last closing price of 3.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that The Agriculture – Products industry is set to gain from solid demand. Stocks like Bunge (BG), Andersons (ANDE) and Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) are poised to ride on this positive trend.

RKDA’s Market Performance

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) has experienced a 10.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.61% drop in the past month, and a -17.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.71% for RKDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.80% for RKDA’s stock, with a -50.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKDA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RKDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RKDA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on August 17, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

RKDA Trading at -5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.28%, as shares sank -15.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKDA rose by +10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.96. In addition, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. saw -63.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKDA starting from Schaefer Thomas J., who purchase 649 shares at the price of $3.67 back on Aug 04. After this action, Schaefer Thomas J. now owns 719 shares of Arcadia Biosciences Inc., valued at $2,382 using the latest closing price.

Jacot Stanley Jr, the Chief Executive Officer of Arcadia Biosciences Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $4.31 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Jacot Stanley Jr is holding 5,000 shares at $21,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-194.89 for the present operating margin

+1.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stands at -154.44. The total capital return value is set at -67.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.56. Equity return is now at value -77.60, with -52.00 for asset returns.

Based on Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.75. Total debt to assets is 6.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.