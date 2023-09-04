Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABVC is $20.20, which is $0.78 above than the current price. The public float for ABVC is 2.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume of ABVC on September 04, 2023 was 797.66K shares.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC)’s stock price has dropped by -5.34 in relation to previous closing price of 1.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -27.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-01-06 that Use these tips for finding cheap penny stocks to buy The post How to Find Cheap Penny Stocks to Make Money Trading appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

ABVC’s Market Performance

ABVC’s stock has fallen by -27.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -59.74% and a quarterly drop of -81.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.32% for ABVC BioPharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.35% for ABVC’s stock, with a -79.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ABVC Trading at -63.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.60%, as shares sank -54.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABVC fell by -27.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8430. In addition, ABVC BioPharma Inc. saw -80.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1558.54 for the present operating margin

+68.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for ABVC BioPharma Inc. stands at -1693.50. The total capital return value is set at -131.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -188.01. Equity return is now at value -491.10, with -125.30 for asset returns.

Based on ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC), the company’s capital structure generated 82.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.32. Total debt to assets is 32.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In summary, ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.