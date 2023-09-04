AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.54 in relation to its previous close of 5.60. However, the company has experienced a -10.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-29 that VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS ) stock is in focus following a Bloomberg article that compared the Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) company to AMTD Digital (NYSE: HKD ). Last year, AMTD increased by as much as 32,000% following its public debut.

Is It Worth Investing in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) Right Now?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HKD is 2.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HKD is 27.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HKD on September 04, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

HKD’s Market Performance

HKD stock saw a decrease of -10.02% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.99% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.16% for AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.64% for HKD’s stock, with a -38.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HKD Trading at -12.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -15.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKD fell by -10.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.05. In addition, AMTD Digital Inc. saw -44.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMTD Digital Inc. stands at +108.79. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.