Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) is 0.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMPY is 2.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is $11.00, which is $4.39 above the current market price. The public float for AMPY is 38.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. On September 04, 2023, AMPY’s average trading volume was 563.26K shares.

AMPY) stock’s latest price update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY)’s stock price has increased by 1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 6.54. However, the company has seen a 3.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-23 that Amplify Energy is a potential winner in the oil and gas industry due to its valuation and quality assets. AMPY has a solid asset base consisting of low-decline projects across the US, generating consistent cash flows and strong returns. Despite the rise of renewables, oil and gas continue to be reliable and accessible energy sources, making investments in AMPY stock appealing.

AMPY’s Market Performance

AMPY’s stock has risen by 3.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.82% and a quarterly drop of -6.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.95% for Amplify Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.09% for AMPY’s stock, with a -11.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPY stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMPY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPY in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $12 based on the research report published on October 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AMPY Trading at -2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -11.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPY rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.71. In addition, Amplify Energy Corp. saw -24.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPY starting from Dulany Eric Edward, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $6.61 back on Aug 18. After this action, Dulany Eric Edward now owns 7,643 shares of Amplify Energy Corp., valued at $19,815 using the latest closing price.

Dulany Eric Edward, the VICE PRESIDENT & CAO of Amplify Energy Corp., sale 3,000 shares at $6.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Dulany Eric Edward is holding 10,643 shares at $19,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.11 for the present operating margin

+58.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplify Energy Corp. stands at +12.03. The total capital return value is set at 111.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.71. Equity return is now at value 252.40, with 71.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.