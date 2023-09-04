Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Alpha Teknova Inc. (NASDAQ: TKNO)’s stock price has dropped by -6.15 in relation to previous closing price of 1.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-13 that Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:30 PM ET Company Participants Sara Michelmore – MacDougall Advisors Stephen Gunstream – President & Chief Executive Officer Matthew Lowell – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Steven Mah – TD Cowen Matt Larew – William. Blair Paul Knight – KeyBanc Mark Massaro – BTIG Jacob Johnson – Stephens Operator Good day, and welcome to Teknova’s Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha Teknova Inc. (NASDAQ: TKNO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TKNO is at 0.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TKNO is $5.33, which is $3.5 above the current market price. The public float for TKNO is 24.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.21% of that float. The average trading volume for TKNO on September 04, 2023 was 38.15K shares.

TKNO’s Market Performance

The stock of Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) has seen a -17.19% decrease in the past week, with a -44.71% drop in the past month, and a -53.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.65% for TKNO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.02% for TKNO’s stock, with a -51.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TKNO Trading at -36.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.16%, as shares sank -42.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKNO fell by -17.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4757. In addition, Alpha Teknova Inc. saw -67.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKNO starting from Hood Lisa, who sale 11,400 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Jun 13. After this action, Hood Lisa now owns 33,834 shares of Alpha Teknova Inc., valued at $43,268 using the latest closing price.

Davis Ted, the Director of Alpha Teknova Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $3.21 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Davis Ted is holding 1,888,419 shares at $6,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.67 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpha Teknova Inc. stands at -114.60. The total capital return value is set at -19.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.18. Equity return is now at value -53.00, with -35.30 for asset returns.

Based on Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO), the company’s capital structure generated 42.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.75. Total debt to assets is 27.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alpha Teknova Inc. (TKNO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.