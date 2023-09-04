Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) is $246.40, which is $45.3 above the current market price. The public float for ALNY is 124.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALNY on September 04, 2023 was 511.57K shares.

ALNY) stock’s latest price update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY)’s stock price has increased by 1.69 compared to its previous closing price of 197.82. However, the company has seen a 6.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-08-25 that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals said on Friday it plans to appeal a ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on two patents asserted against Moderna for the latter’s COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax.

ALNY’s Market Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) has seen a 6.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.82% gain in the past month and a 3.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for ALNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.25% for ALNY stock, with a simple moving average of -1.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALNY stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ALNY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALNY in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $250 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALNY Trading at 4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALNY rose by +6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.35. In addition, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -15.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALNY starting from Garg Pushkal, who sale 4,166 shares at the price of $183.89 back on Aug 07. After this action, Garg Pushkal now owns 4,345 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $766,083 using the latest closing price.

Vaishnaw Akshay, the President of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 4,057 shares at $185.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Vaishnaw Akshay is holding 22,774 shares at $753,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.68 for the present operating margin

+83.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -109.04. The total capital return value is set at -30.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.64. Equity return is now at value 476.30, with -30.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.