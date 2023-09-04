Almacenes Exito S.A. (EXTO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Almacenes Exito S.A. (NYSE: EXTO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.50x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EXTO is $4766.67, which is $5144.17 above the current price. The public float for EXTO is 83.55M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXTO on September 04, 2023 was 269.89K shares.

The stock of Almacenes Exito S.A. (NYSE: EXTO) has decreased by -0.34 when compared to last closing price of 5.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EXTO’s Market Performance

. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.45% for EXTO’s stock, with a 3.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXTO Trading at 3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.91% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTO rose by +8.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Almacenes Exito S.A. saw 1.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.01 for the present operating margin

+22.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Almacenes Exito S.A. stands at +0.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.09.

Based on Almacenes Exito S.A. (EXTO), the company’s capital structure generated 43.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.10. Total debt to assets is 17.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Almacenes Exito S.A. (EXTO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.