Allurion Technologies Inc. (ALUR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ALUR is 24.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALUR on September 04, 2023 was 82.43K shares.

ALUR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ALUR) has increased by 9.30 when compared to last closing price of 3.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 32.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALUR’s Market Performance

Allurion Technologies Inc. (ALUR) has seen a 32.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -17.77% decline in the past month and a -58.73% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.86% for ALUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.93% for ALUR’s stock, with a -54.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALUR Trading at -43.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.15%, as shares sank -20.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALUR rose by +32.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.80. In addition, Allurion Technologies Inc. saw -56.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALUR

Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Allurion Technologies Inc. (ALUR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.