AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): A Technical Analysis

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is $36.38, which is $5.17 above the current market price. The public float for AB is 112.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AB on September 04, 2023 was 303.17K shares.

The stock price of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) has jumped by 0.77 compared to previous close of 30.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-26 that In some cases, it’s even possible to offset losses elsewhere with dividends: A perfect example is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund NYSEARCA: XLU, whose price actually declined in 2022, but a healthy dividend yield meant the ETF returned 1.42% last year. Utilities was the only sector other than energy to post a gain in 2022.

AB’s Market Performance

AB’s stock has risen by 2.77% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.82% and a quarterly drop of -12.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.10% for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.88% for AB’s stock, with a -11.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AB stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AB in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $43.50 based on the research report published on February 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AB Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AB rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.32. In addition, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. saw -9.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AB starting from Burke Kate C, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $29.56 back on Aug 10. After this action, Burke Kate C now owns 110,205 shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., valued at $147,799 using the latest closing price.

Burke Kate C, the COO & CFO of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., sale 12,500 shares at $33.79 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Burke Kate C is holding 115,205 shares at $422,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AB

Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.