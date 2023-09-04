Alkami Technology Inc.’s (ALKT) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) has gone up by 6.63% for the week, with a 10.39% rise in the past month and a 22.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.96% for ALKT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.82% for ALKT’s stock, with a 24.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALKT is 0.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) is $20.70, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for ALKT is 59.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. On September 04, 2023, ALKT’s average trading volume was 286.73K shares.

ALKT) stock’s latest price update

Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKT)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.31 in comparison to its previous close of 17.42, however, the company has experienced a 6.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-31 that The United States economy’s second-quarter growth was slightly slower than expected at 2.1%, a favorable development for the Federal Reserve’s goal of curbing rising prices. There is a lasting positive outlook, with inflation trending downwards and GDP growth signs as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has aimed to achieve a 2% inflation target without a recession or widespread job losses.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALKT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALKT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALKT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALKT Trading at 11.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +12.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKT rose by +6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.35. In addition, Alkami Technology Inc. saw 24.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKT starting from Bohanon Stephen, who sale 24,514 shares at the price of $15.35 back on Jun 09. After this action, Bohanon Stephen now owns 489,524 shares of Alkami Technology Inc., valued at $376,351 using the latest closing price.

Bohanon Stephen, the Chf. Strategist & Sales Offr. of Alkami Technology Inc., sale 104,904 shares at $12.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Bohanon Stephen is holding 527,473 shares at $1,283,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.38 for the present operating margin

+52.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkami Technology Inc. stands at -28.69. The total capital return value is set at -17.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.67. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT), the company’s capital structure generated 31.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.75. Total debt to assets is 20.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.