Akumin Inc. (AKU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU)’s stock price has dropped by -0.99 in relation to previous closing price of 0.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Riadh Zine – Chairman & CEO David Kretschmer – CFO Conference Call Participants Noel Atkinson – Clarus Securities Rishi Parekh – JPMorgan Operator Good morning. My name is Lara, and I will be your conference operator today.

Is It Worth Investing in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AKU is at 0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AKU is $1.50, which is $1.06 above the current market price. The public float for AKU is 60.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.79% of that float. The average trading volume for AKU on September 04, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

AKU’s Market Performance

The stock of Akumin Inc. (AKU) has seen a -15.68% decrease in the past week, with a -18.34% drop in the past month, and a -63.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.41% for AKU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.15% for AKU’s stock, with a -78.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKU Trading at -20.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.34%, as shares sank -21.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKU fell by -15.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1554. In addition, Akumin Inc. saw -80.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.31 for the present operating margin

+11.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akumin Inc. stands at -20.91. The total capital return value is set at 2.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.81. Equity return is now at value 286.00, with -13.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akumin Inc. (AKU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.