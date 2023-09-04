Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG)’s stock price has soared by 0.28 in relation to previous closing price of 21.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-29 that WILMINGTON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG) today announced that it will webcast a fireside chat at the TD Cowen Global Transportation Conference in Boston on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time. TD Cowen equity analyst Helane Becker will lead a 30-minute fireside chat discussion with ATSG President and CEO Rich Corrado and VP & Controller Matt Fedders. They will discuss the Company’s business model and growth strategy as the lead.

Is It Worth Investing in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) is above average at 11.81x. The 36-month beta value for ATSG is also noteworthy at 0.81.

The public float for ATSG is 69.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.23% of that float. The average trading volume of ATSG on September 04, 2023 was 796.04K shares.

ATSG’s Market Performance

ATSG’s stock has seen a 2.08% increase for the week, with a 8.15% rise in the past month and a 21.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for Air Transport Services Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.52% for ATSG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATSG stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ATSG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATSG in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $26 based on the research report published on October 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ATSG Trading at 5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATSG rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.89. In addition, Air Transport Services Group Inc. saw -16.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATSG starting from AMAZON COM INC, who sale 1,177,000 shares at the price of $19.50 back on Aug 09. After this action, AMAZON COM INC now owns 12,741,445 shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc., valued at $22,951,500 using the latest closing price.

Fedders Matthew E., the VP, Controller of Air Transport Services Group Inc., purchase 1,200 shares at $16.60 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Fedders Matthew E. is holding 41,376 shares at $19,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.96 for the present operating margin

+13.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Transport Services Group Inc. stands at +9.60. The total capital return value is set at 10.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.02. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG), the company’s capital structure generated 109.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.16. Total debt to assets is 41.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.