Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AGIO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) has gone up by 4.45% for the week, with a 8.60% rise in the past month and a 8.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.44% for AGIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.55% for AGIO stock, with a simple moving average of 6.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AGIO is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AGIO is $38.83, which is $10.66 above the current market price. The public float for AGIO is 54.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.85% of that float. The average trading volume for AGIO on September 04, 2023 was 402.01K shares.

AGIO) stock’s latest price update

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.70 in relation to its previous close of 27.43. However, the company has experienced a 4.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-29 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism pioneering therapies for rare diseases, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. EST.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGIO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AGIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AGIO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $41 based on the research report published on February 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGIO Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +10.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGIO rose by +4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.83. In addition, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 0.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGIO starting from Burns James William, who sale 6,395 shares at the price of $26.28 back on Aug 17. After this action, Burns James William now owns 23,890 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $168,061 using the latest closing price.

Foster-Cheek Kaye I, the Director of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $25.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Foster-Cheek Kaye I is holding 11,524 shares at $648,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2732.07 for the present operating margin

-42.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1627.82. The total capital return value is set at -30.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.18. Equity return is now at value -20.20, with -18.00 for asset returns.

Based on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.22. Total debt to assets is 6.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.