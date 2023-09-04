Afya Limited (AFYA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AFYA is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AFYA is $95.79, which is $3.78 above the current price. The public float for AFYA is 24.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFYA on September 04, 2023 was 207.72K shares.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA)'s stock price has gone rise by 5.97 in comparison to its previous close of 15.07, however, the company has experienced a 9.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AFYA’s Market Performance

Afya Limited (AFYA) has seen a 9.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.77% gain in the past month and a 26.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for AFYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.62% for AFYA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFYA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AFYA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AFYA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $19 based on the research report published on April 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AFYA Trading at 6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFYA rose by +9.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.01. In addition, Afya Limited saw 2.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AFYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.25 for the present operating margin

+63.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Afya Limited stands at +16.04. The total capital return value is set at 13.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Afya Limited (AFYA), the company’s capital structure generated 84.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.91. Total debt to assets is 37.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Afya Limited (AFYA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.