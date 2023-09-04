Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Stock Observes -27.40% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) has seen a 10.47% increase in the past week, with a -3.20% drop in the past month, and a -20.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for ATNM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.80% for ATNM’s stock, with a -27.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ATNM is also noteworthy at 0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ATNM is $30.80, which is $24.75 above than the current price. The public float for ATNM is 26.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.99% of that float. The average trading volume of ATNM on September 04, 2023 was 211.16K shares.

ATNM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) has jumped by 10.65 compared to previous close of 6.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-02-24 that Actinium has lofty ambitions to change the landscape of leukemia treatment. But ATNM stock cratered this week on final-phase test results.

ATNM Trading at -2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNM rose by +10.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.28. In addition, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -37.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3677.85 for the present operating margin

+24.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -3550.22. The total capital return value is set at -47.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.47. Equity return is now at value -74.70, with -42.90 for asset returns.

Based on Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.74. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,617.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.