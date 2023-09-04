Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.46 in relation to its previous close of 2.85. However, the company has experienced a 3.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-19 that Accuray Incorporated has shown impressive growth in its share price and revenues, making it an attractive investment opportunity in the healthcare equipment market. The company is becoming a leader in the precision radiation therapy market and has a positive market outlook. ARAY’s innovative radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems play a crucial role in cancer treatment and have a large market to tap into, particularly in China and Brazil.

Is It Worth Investing in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) is $8.30, which is $5.38 above the current market price. The public float for ARAY is 91.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARAY on September 04, 2023 was 805.83K shares.

ARAY’s Market Performance

ARAY’s stock has seen a 3.91% increase for the week, with a -29.47% drop in the past month and a -22.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.87% for Accuray Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.99% for ARAY’s stock, with a -3.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARAY stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ARAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARAY in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARAY Trading at -18.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -30.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAY rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, Accuray Incorporated saw 39.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARAY starting from Winter Suzanne C, who sale 17,085 shares at the price of $3.82 back on Jul 03. After this action, Winter Suzanne C now owns 1,492,073 shares of Accuray Incorporated, valued at $65,265 using the latest closing price.

Chalke Sandeep, the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Accuray Incorporated, sale 26,168 shares at $3.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Chalke Sandeep is holding 542,232 shares at $92,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.53 for the present operating margin

+34.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accuray Incorporated stands at -2.07. Equity return is now at value -22.90, with -2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.