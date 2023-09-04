5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM) has dropped by -6.64 compared to previous close of 2.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-30 that 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM ) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call August 30, 2023 6:00 PM ET Company Participants Davis Snyder – IR Susan Brennan – CEO Paul Weibel – CFO J.T Starzecki – Chief Marketing Officer Chris Knight – VP, Operations Conference Call Participants Matt Summerville – D.A. Davidson Ben Kallo – Baird Matthew Key – B.

Is It Worth Investing in 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: FEAM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FEAM is 2.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM) is $10.89, which is $10.61 above the current market price. The public float for FEAM is 36.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.16% of that float. On September 04, 2023, FEAM’s average trading volume was 150.42K shares.

FEAM’s Market Performance

The stock of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM) has seen a -7.72% decrease in the past week, with a -31.91% drop in the past month, and a -30.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.72% for FEAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.26% for FEAM’s stock, with a -60.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FEAM Trading at -28.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares sank -33.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FEAM fell by -7.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, 5E Advanced Materials Inc. saw -69.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FEAM starting from SALISBURY DAVID J, who purchase 4,955 shares at the price of $3.96 back on Jun 09. After this action, SALISBURY DAVID J now owns 7,286 shares of 5E Advanced Materials Inc., valued at $19,617 using the latest closing price.

vant Hoff Graham, the Director of 5E Advanced Materials Inc., purchase 4,250 shares at $3.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that vant Hoff Graham is holding 4,250 shares at $16,384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FEAM

Based on 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.89. Total debt to assets is 0.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.