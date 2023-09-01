Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.12 in relation to its previous close of 20.85. However, the company has experienced a 6.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that The headline numbers for Xponential Fitness (XPOF) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended June 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Is It Worth Investing in Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XPOF is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for XPOF is $35.75, which is $14.25 above the current price. The public float for XPOF is 25.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XPOF on August 31, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

XPOF’s Market Performance

The stock of Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) has seen a 6.91% increase in the past week, with a 1.61% rise in the past month, and a -18.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.56% for XPOF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.83% for XPOF stock, with a simple moving average of -13.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPOF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPOF stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for XPOF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPOF in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $38 based on the research report published on April 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XPOF Trading at 4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPOF rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.15. In addition, Xponential Fitness Inc. saw -6.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPOF starting from Junk Ryan, who sale 585 shares at the price of $21.49 back on Aug 23. After this action, Junk Ryan now owns 10,456 shares of Xponential Fitness Inc., valued at $12,571 using the latest closing price.

Hagopian Andrew, the Chief Legal Officer of Xponential Fitness Inc., purchase 4,200 shares at $23.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Hagopian Andrew is holding 8,800 shares at $97,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPOF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.38 for the present operating margin

+66.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xponential Fitness Inc. stands at +9.05. The total capital return value is set at 11.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 65.79. Equity return is now at value 38.70, with -12.90 for asset returns.

Based on Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF), the company’s capital structure generated 108.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.