Verona Pharma plc (VRNA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) is $32.71, which is $13.28 above the current market price. The public float for VRNA is 74.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRNA on September 01, 2023 was 344.66K shares.

VRNA) stock’s latest price update

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.03 in comparison to its previous close of 18.50, however, the company has experienced a -0.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Verona Pharma is seeking FDA approval for its COPD treatment, ensifentrine, in 2024. The company has a strong financial position with substantial cash reserves and no immediate need for additional financing. Verona Pharma’s ensifentrine has the potential to disrupt the COPD treatment paradigm and carve a niche for itself in the market.

VRNA’s Market Performance

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) has seen a -0.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.84% decline in the past month and a -11.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for VRNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.96% for VRNA’s stock, with a -3.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VRNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRNA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $38 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRNA Trading at -3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares sank -3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNA fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.84. In addition, Verona Pharma plc saw -25.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNA starting from Hahn Mark W, who sale 8,616 shares at the price of $2.47 back on Aug 07. After this action, Hahn Mark W now owns 15,521,248 shares of Verona Pharma plc, valued at $21,263 using the latest closing price.

ZACCARDELLI DAVID, the President and CEO of Verona Pharma plc, sale 8,616 shares at $2.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that ZACCARDELLI DAVID is holding 16,431,800 shares at $21,263 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16539.30 for the present operating margin

-114.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verona Pharma plc stands at -15000.22. The total capital return value is set at -38.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.89. Equity return is now at value -20.30, with -17.80 for asset returns.

Based on Verona Pharma plc (VRNA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.42. Total debt to assets is 4.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,715.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.