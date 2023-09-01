Verde Clean Fuels Inc.’s (VGAS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, VGAS stock has gone up by 0.48%, with a monthly decline of -21.67% and a quarterly plunge of -62.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.84% for Verde Clean Fuels Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.86% for VGAS’s stock, with a -47.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: VGAS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VGAS is -0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VGAS is 2.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VGAS on September 01, 2023 was 33.62K shares.

VGAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: VGAS) has dropped by -5.58 compared to previous close of 4.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VGAS Trading at -23.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares sank -22.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGAS rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.74. In addition, Verde Clean Fuels Inc. saw -53.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VGAS starting from DEKKER MARTIJN, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on May 19. After this action, DEKKER MARTIJN now owns 43,332 shares of Verde Clean Fuels Inc., valued at $250,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VGAS

The total capital return value is set at -3.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.21. Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (VGAS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (VGAS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.