Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Stock Observes -54.15% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) has seen a 0.63% increase in the past week, with a -1.85% drop in the past month, and a -35.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.46% for VAPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.21% for VAPO’s stock, with a -54.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VAPO is also noteworthy at -1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VAPO is $2.00, which is -$1.18 below than the current price. The public float for VAPO is 5.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume of VAPO on September 01, 2023 was 39.35K shares.

VAPO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) has jumped by 9.66 compared to previous close of 2.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Mark Klausner – ICR Westwicke, IR Joe Army – President and CEO John Landry – SVP and CFO Conference Call Participants Jon Young – Canaccord Margaret Kaczor – William Blair Operator Thank you for standing by. My name is Greg, and I will be your conference operator today.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VAPO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for VAPO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VAPO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on May 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VAPO Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.38%, as shares surge +4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAPO rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, Vapotherm Inc. saw -85.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAPO starting from Arnerich Anthony L., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $3.17 back on Aug 31. After this action, Arnerich Anthony L. now owns 243,374 shares of Vapotherm Inc., valued at $63,304 using the latest closing price.

Arnerich Anthony L., the Director of Vapotherm Inc., purchase 12,750 shares at $3.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Arnerich Anthony L. is holding 71,826 shares at $39,533 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.90 for the present operating margin

+25.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vapotherm Inc. stands at -169.55. The total capital return value is set at -81.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.50. Equity return is now at value 335.80, with -80.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.