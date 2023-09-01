UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 72.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) by analysts is $5.47, which is -$0.67 below the current market price. The public float for TIGR is 90.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.91% of that float. On September 01, 2023, the average trading volume of TIGR was 1.31M shares.

TIGR) stock’s latest price update

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR)’s stock price has soared by 7.94 in relation to previous closing price of 4.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 52.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-29 that Up Fintech handily exceeded estimates on both revenue and earnings in the second quarter. Despite weakness in China and Hong Kong, the Singapore-based online brokerage saw healthy funded accounts growth and asset inflows as customer acquisition costs declined.

TIGR’s Market Performance

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has seen a 52.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.89% gain in the past month and a 70.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.08% for TIGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.99% for TIGR’s stock, with a 45.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIGR stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for TIGR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TIGR in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $3.80 based on the research report published on May 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TIGR Trading at 54.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, as shares surge +33.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR rose by +57.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.83. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Limited saw 55.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.76 for the present operating margin

+83.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for UP Fintech Holding Limited stands at -0.97. The total capital return value is set at 0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.36. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), the company’s capital structure generated 37.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.50. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.