Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Westlake Corporation’s (WLK) Stock

The stock of Westlake Corporation (WLK) has gone up by 0.98% for the week, with a -2.54% drop in the past month and a 24.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.13% for WLK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.56% for WLK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) Right Now?

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WLK is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WLK is $137.44, which is $6.46 above the current market price. The public float for WLK is 32.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.52% of that float. The average trading volume for WLK on September 01, 2023 was 489.93K shares.

WLK) stock’s latest price update

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.66 compared to its previous closing price of 133.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-16 that This is the 76th consecutive quarterly dividend announced by Westlake (WLK) since its initial public offering in August 2004.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WLK by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WLK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $123 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WLK Trading at 2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLK rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.64. In addition, Westlake Corporation saw 27.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLK starting from Chao David Tsung-Hung, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $131.00 back on Aug 23. After this action, Chao David Tsung-Hung now owns 10,148 shares of Westlake Corporation, valued at $131,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.52 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westlake Corporation stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 20.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.61. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Westlake Corporation (WLK), the company’s capital structure generated 55.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.65. Total debt to assets is 26.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Westlake Corporation (WLK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.