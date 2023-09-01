Understanding the 2.34% Volatility Levels of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s (RHP) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) has gone up by 2.05% for the week, with a -8.58% drop in the past month and a -8.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.34% for RHP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.03% for RHP stock, with a simple moving average of -5.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE: RHP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is above average at 21.56x. The 36-month beta value for RHP is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RHP is $109.29, which is $26.11 above than the current price. The public float for RHP is 57.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume of RHP on September 01, 2023 was 552.91K shares.

RHP) stock’s latest price update

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE: RHP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 85.54. However, the company has seen a 2.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Jennifer Hutcheson – IR Colin Reed – Executive Chairman Mark Fioravanti – President & CEO Jennifer Hutcheson – CFO Patrick Chaffin – Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants William Crow – Raymond James Smedes Rose – Citi Patrick Scholes – Truist Securities Chris Woronka – Deutsche Bank Dori Kesten – Wells Fargo Shaun Kelley – Bank of America Operator Welcome to Ryman Hospitality Properties Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Hosting the call today from Ryman Hospitality Properties are Mr.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHP stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RHP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RHP in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $103 based on the research report published on September 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RHP Trading at -5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHP rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.66. In addition, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. saw 3.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHP starting from HASLAM WILLIAM E, who purchase 11,507 shares at the price of $86.90 back on Aug 14. After this action, HASLAM WILLIAM E now owns 11,507 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc., valued at $999,924 using the latest closing price.

REED COLIN V, the Exec. Chairman of the Board of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $97.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that REED COLIN V is holding 782,614 shares at $1,455,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.14 for the present operating margin

+20.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. stands at +7.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.87. Equity return is now at value 124.30, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP), the company’s capital structure generated 3,136.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.91. Total debt to assets is 73.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,285.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.