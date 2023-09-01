Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) has decreased by -3.40 when compared to last closing price of 3.82.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-16 that Trigger warning for Los Angeles Angels fans: the case for high-growth stocks to buy under $5 can perhaps best be made by the Seattle Mariners’ Cade Marlowe. A few weeks ago, if you responded with who?

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) is above average at 13.47x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.

The public float for UGP is 751.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UGP on August 31, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

UGP’s Market Performance

The stock of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has seen a -1.60% decrease in the past week, with a -5.38% drop in the past month, and a 6.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for UGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.99% for UGP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for UGP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UGP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $3.80 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UGP Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.76. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw 52.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.56 for the present operating margin

+5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 13.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.50. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP), the company’s capital structure generated 113.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.13. Total debt to assets is 36.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.57 and the total asset turnover is 3.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.