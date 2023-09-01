Tremor International Ltd (TRMR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ: TRMR) has decreased by -2.05 when compared to last closing price of 3.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-17 that Tremor International’s U.S.-listed shares plunged by 30% as the end-to-end technology advertising platform provider slashed its profit and sales guidance for 2023. It now expects full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the range of $85 to $90 million, down from its prior guidance range of $140 to $145 million.

Is It Worth Investing in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ: TRMR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TRMR is also noteworthy at 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TRMR is $13.34, which is $3.68 above than the current price. The public float for TRMR is 71.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume of TRMR on August 31, 2023 was 95.06K shares.

TRMR’s Market Performance

TRMR stock saw a decrease of -2.05% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -49.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -44.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.97% for Tremor International Ltd (TRMR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.62% for TRMR’s stock, with a -42.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TRMR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TRMR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $6 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRMR Trading at -41.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -50.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMR fell by -4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.24. In addition, Tremor International Ltd saw -40.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.78 for the present operating margin

+69.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tremor International Ltd stands at +6.78. The total capital return value is set at 7.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.76.

Based on Tremor International Ltd (TRMR), the company’s capital structure generated 23.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.82. Total debt to assets is 13.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Tremor International Ltd (TRMR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.